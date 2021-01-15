Left Menu
Over 2 lakh children in 0-5 years category not vaccinated for measles, typhoid in Delhi: govt survey

According to the survey, in the age group 0-1 year, 78.89 pc children are reported to be receiving or have received vaccination. 77.44 pc children in the age group of 1-5 years are reported to be receivinghave received vaccination. In the age group 1-5 years, 77.68 pc female and 78.70 pc male children are receivinghave received vaccination, it said.

Over 2 lakh children in 0-5 years category not vaccinated for measles, typhoid in Delhi: govt survey
Over 2 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years in the national capital are not vaccinated for diseases like measles, mumps and typhoid, according to a Delhi government survey.

The findings are part of the survey titled ''Socio-Economic Profile of Residents of Delhi'', which was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019 and covered 1.02 crore people in the city.

The report, which was finalised in November 2020, reveals the socio-economic composition of the city, including details on religion, caste, income, education, chronic illnesses, status of vaccination, employment and preferred modes of transport.

''The proportion of children aged 0-5 years out of total population of Delhi is 9.26 pc. Overall 77.54 pc children in the age group 0-5 years have received/ are receiving vaccination. In the age group 0-1 year, 78.89 pc children are reported to be receiving or have received vaccination,'' the survey report said.

In terms of absolute numbers, out of 9.5 lakh children falling in the 0-5 age bracket, 2.13 lakh had not received vaccination, it said.

Routine immunisation services in Delhi are available twice a week (Wednesday and Friday) regularly at 650 healthcare facilities (dispensaries) and on all working days in government hospitals. Delhi is the only state to have included through its own resources, vaccines of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) (in 1999) and Typhoid (in 2004).

''All these additional services are a strategy in itself when it comes to improved child survival. Immunization drive 'Mission Indradhanush' was launched during the month of April 2015 with an aim to provide vaccination to already vaccinated or partially vaccinated children up to 2 years of age with a due focus on high risk areas,'' the report added. According to the survey, in the age group 0-1 year, 78.89 pc children are reported to be receiving or have received vaccination. ''In this age group, 79.12 pc female and 78.70 pc male children are receiving or have received vaccination. At district level, the highest proportion of childrenin this category -- having received or receiving -- is reported as 82.59 pc in north east district followed by 81.97 pc in east district of Delhi. ''77.44 pc children in the age group of 1-5 years are reported to be receiving/have received vaccination. Among these children, the highest proportion of children has been reported as 80.79 per cent in east district followed by 80.17 pc in north district. In the age group (1-5 years), 77.68 pc female and 78.70 pc male children are receiving/have received vaccination,'' it said.

