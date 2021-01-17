Britain reports 38,598 COVID-19 cases, lowest since Dec 27

Britain recorded on Sunday its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 27 at 38,598 and said 671 people had died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

On Saturday, Britain reported 41,346 people had tested positive and a further 1,295 deaths.

Also Read: Hungary lifts ban on passenger flights from Britain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)