More than 4 million Britons receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

More than 4 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, according to official data on Monday which showed there had been a further 37,535 cases reported and 599 deaths within 28 days of a positive test

A total of 4,062,501 people have received their first shot Public Health England said as the government ramps up the vaccination programme.

