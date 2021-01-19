Portugal's COVID-19 deaths hit new record for second consecutive day

Portugal's daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 218 on Tuesday, up from 167 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,246 deaths since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections that forced authorities to implement a new lockdown from last week, also reported 10,455 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 566,958.

