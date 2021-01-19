Britain reports record 1,610 daily COVID deaths

Britain reports record 1,610 daily COVID deathsReuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:43 IST
Britain reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, government figures showed, with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of positive coronavirus test, eclipsing a previous peak set last week.
The number was steeply up from the 599 deaths reported on Monday. There is often a lag in reporting new deaths after the weekend.
There were 33,355 new cases recorded, down from the 37,535 reported on Monday.
Also Read: 'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain