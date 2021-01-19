Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moroccan PM blames global market for vaccine delay

Morocco's prime minister on Tuesday defended his government's COVID-19 vaccine policy after weeks of false hopes it could quickly roll out a national programme, saying supplies were going to rich countries and those that produced the vaccine. No African country has yet been able to start a mass vaccination programme.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:13 IST
Moroccan PM blames global market for vaccine delay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Morocco's prime minister on Tuesday defended his government's COVID-19 vaccine policy after weeks of false hopes it could quickly roll out a national programme, saying supplies were going to rich countries and those that produced the vaccine. Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani said that despite ordering 65 million doses of vaccine from Britain's AstraZeneca Plc and China's Sinopharm, Morocco had so far received no supplies.

"Most countries are complaining of this scarcity," he said, adding that rich countries were paying up to five times more money to get prior access and that it was natural that countries producing the vaccine used them at home before exporting. Moroccan officials had been promising to start rolling out their planned free vaccination campaign from mid-December, targeting the 25 million people aged over 18.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation warned that the globe faced a "catastrophic moral failure" to share vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly. No African country has yet been able to start a mass vaccination programme. However, Morocco, like some other African states, took part in clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Morocco has recorded nearly half a million coronavirus infections and almost 8,000 deaths, while the International Monetary Fund has projected the economy to have contracted by 7.2% last year. On Monday Morocco detected its first confirmed case of the more contagious British coronavirus variant and banned flights to several countries.

It has also extended a night curfew on Tuesday for two more weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's policies on Muslims amount to 'genocide'

On his way out the door, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit China with new sanctions by declaring that Chinas policies on Muslims and ethnic minorities in western Xinjiang Province constitute a genocide. Pompeo made the determination on...

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump provoked the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and oth...

Odisha urges Centre for early release of subsidy for paddy procurement

The Odisha government onTuesday urged the Centre for the early release of the pendingsubsidy for smooth conduct of paddy procurement process duringthe on-going Kharif marketing season in the state.Odishas Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare ...

Oath Keepers militia members arrested for role in U.S. Capitol siege

A Virginia man with an apparent leadership role in the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly planning and coordinating the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said.Thom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021