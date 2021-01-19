Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-U.S. sets COVID-19 death record for third week, hospitalizations fall

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:35 IST
GRAPHIC-U.S. sets COVID-19 death record for third week, hospitalizations fall

The United States lost more than 23,000 lives to COVID-19 last week, setting a record for the third week in a row, though the number of new infections and the number of patients in hospitals both fell from the previous seven days. The country reported more than 1.5 million new cases of COVID-19 in the week ended Jan. 17, down 12% from the previous week, and only eight out of 50 states posted a rise in new infections, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to see a related graphic) The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 2% from the previous week to about 128,000, the first drop since October, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run COVID Tracking Project.

While some health officials have expressed concerns about a more contagious variant of the virus spreading across the United States, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly took comfort in the fact that California hospitals were admitting 2,500 coronavirus patients every 24 hours, down from 3,500 a day. Ghaly told reporters last week that it was "the biggest signal to me that things are beginning to flatten and potentially improve."

Cumulatively, nearly 400,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, or one in every 822 U.S. residents. The country set a single-day record with 4,336 deaths reported on Jan. 12, according to the Reuters analysis of state and county reports. Alabama had the highest death rate per capita last week at 16 per 100,000 residents, followed by Arizona at 15.5 per 100,000 people.

The United States set a record on Jan. 15 with over 2.2 million COVID-19 tests performed in a single day. Last week, 11% of tests came back positive for the virus, down from 13.3% the prior week, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The highest positive test rates were in Iowa at 46%, Idaho at 40% and Pennsylvania at 35%. (Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021