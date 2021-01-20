Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rights groups urge priority vaccination for persons with disabilities

The disability rights groups, including the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, Ektha and Sama Foundation, highlighted several reasons why persons with disabilities should receive the shots on priority.Among others, they counted physical vulnerabilities, preexisting medical conditions, communication barriers, close contact needed with others for personal care activities of daily living, social isolation and disruption in social networks, discrimination in access to healthcare facilities resulting in deprioritisation in times of limited resources.It is vital for personal care attendants, health workers and persons with disabilities, chronically ill people to have access to the vaccine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:05 IST
COVID-19: Rights groups urge priority vaccination for persons with disabilities

Around 30 disability rights organisations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging them to accord priority to persons with disabilities for COVID-19 vaccination. The disability rights groups, including the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, Ektha and Sama Foundation, highlighted several reasons why persons with disabilities should receive the shots on priority.

Among others, they counted physical vulnerabilities, preexisting medical conditions, communication barriers, close contact needed with others for personal care (activities of daily living), social isolation and disruption in social networks, discrimination in access to healthcare facilities resulting in deprioritisation in times of limited resources.

''It is vital for personal care attendants, health workers and persons with disabilities, chronically ill people to have access to the vaccine. They should (also) be part of decision-making about vaccine priorities and planning for how future public health emergencies are handled,'' said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

Further, collectively, the sector has demanded clarity on scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine for persons with disabilities. Ektha co-founder Rajiv Rajan said persons with disabilities are the most vulnerable groups when it comes to the pandemic. ''Many of us lack immunity. Most of us cannot maintain social distancing because we need support for our day to day activities. Many of us cannot understand what is going on around us as modes and means of communication are not accessible to many of us,'' he said. Rajan said the prioritisation in vaccination is a reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities and not providing it is discrimination. Prime Minister Modi rolled out India's inoculation drive against COVID-19 on Saturday and said the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a ''decisive victory'' for the country against the pandemic.

India has approved two vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ministers extend Guruparab wishes to farmer leaders; Unions raise NIA summons issue at 10th round of talks

The government on Wednesday offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and also raised the issue of NIA not...

PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He said the poor people never believed in the past that the government will help the...

Passion Vista honoured Gavi Kumar during their 2nd anniversary gala

New Delhi India, January 20 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz celebrated 2nd anniversary of its international magazine brand - Passion Vista with most eminent Indians in its anniversary edition The Most Admired Global Indians 2020 which was launched ...

Minister urges Centre to set up vaccine testing lab in Hyd

Telangana Industries Minister K TRama Rao on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister HarshVardhan to establish a Vaccine Testing and CertificationLaboratory in Hyderabad.In a letter to Vardhan, he requested that the lab beestablished on the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021