Left Menu
Development News Edition

France faces tough COVID month, with ski lifts and restaurants set to stay shut

A more infectious coronavirus variant is expected to spread rapidly through France in the coming month, hospital chiefs said on Wednesday, raising fears of another lockdown as hopes faded that ski lifts and restaurants could reopen soon.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:21 IST
France faces tough COVID month, with ski lifts and restaurants set to stay shut
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

A more infectious coronavirus variant is expected to spread rapidly through France in the coming month, hospital chiefs said on Wednesday, raising fears of another lockdown as hopes faded that ski lifts and restaurants could reopen soon. A government source told Reuters that ski lifts would most likely remain closed until the end of the season. Tourists can visit French resorts but the lifts have not run since the beginning of the season.

The source also said restaurants, closed apart from limited takeaway services since the end of October, will probably not reopen as planned on Feb. 1, with French media saying they would remain shut until early April. Karine Lacombe, head of infectious diseases at Paris' Saint Antoine hospital, and Martin Hirsch, director-general of the Paris hospitals system, both warned of the extra pressures facing the French healthcare system over the next month.

The two previous lockdowns last year were aimed at preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. "We know this variant spreads much more quickly and, above all, it is more infectious. So, yes, we think that it will change the dynamic of the pandemic in the weeks to come," Lacombe told BFM TV.

The spread of this variant, first detected in England, has prompted Britain, Germany, and Ireland to reimpose lockdowns. France has stopped short such a measure for now - opting instead for a national 6 p.m. curfew - but members of the government have warned it is not off the table.

COVID-19 figures for Jan. 19 showed the seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out daily data reporting irregularities, had increased to 18,820, the highest since Nov. 23. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has now gone up for 10 consecutive days, to 2,839, a run not seen since early November, when France had just entered its second lockdown.

"We fear it will be extremely tough, especially in March. On a local level ... when the number of admissions in ICU units will ramp up, we probably will need more restrictive measures than the curfew," Lacombe said. "We must remain alert and act as soon as we spot a deterioration of the indicators."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Betsy Cohen-backed SPAC to raise $220 mln in IPO

Blank-check firm FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp, backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, aims to raise about 220 million through an initial public offering IPO, a regulatory filing by the firm showed on Wednesday. The firm is offering 22 ...

HC appoints retd. judge as returning officer to conduct polls of Delhi Badminton Association New '

The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its retired judges as Returning Officer RO to supervise and control the elections of the Delhi Capital Badminton Association DCBA.Justice Prathiba M Singh appointed Justice Retd. Brijesh Sethi as th...

Newgen Q3 net profit up 48% to Rs 35.4cr

Newgen Software Technologies on Wednesday said it has clocked 47.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.4 crore for the December 2020 quarter, driven by cost rationalisations.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 24 cro...

CM Chouhan inaugurates Rozgar Utsav to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan also felicitated selected youths and employers in the programme....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021