Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 144 new COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 06:14 IST
China reports 144 new COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 20, up from 103 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 126 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 113 from 58 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,701, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says it locked account of China's U.S. embassy over Xinjiang-related tweet

Twitter has locked the account of Chinas U.S. embassy for a tweet that defended Chinas policies in the Xinjiang region, which the U.S. social media platform said violated the firms policy against dehumanization.The Chinese Embassy account, ...

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at $2.2 bln in U.S. IPO

Munich-based luxury fashion platform Mytheresa said on Wednesday it raised 406.8 million in its U.S. initial public offering IPO, valuing the e-commerce site at 2.2 billion. The company said its offering of 15.6 million American depositary ...

Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will leave the mechanics of how to proceed with former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial to the U.S. Senate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.We are confident that ... the Senate ... c...

Alabama officers killed man who fired at them: Police

Alabama, Jan 21 APPolice in Alabama fatally shot a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times.The Birmingham Police Departments south precinct was called to a neighbourhood at around 2 pm on Wednesday due to reports of sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021