Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal set to shut schools as pandemic worsens, Lusa news agency says

Under a lockdown that started last week, all non-essential services are already shut and people urged to stay home. Kindergartens, schools and universities across the nation will shut from Friday, forcing the country's 2 million students to stay home, Lusa and Publico reported.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:52 IST
Portugal set to shut schools as pandemic worsens, Lusa news agency says
Image Credit: Pixabay

Portugal's government is set to shut down all schools across the country to tackle a steep worsening of the pandemic, Lusa news agency and Public newspaper said on Thursday. Under a lockdown that started last week, all non-essential services are already shut and people urged to stay home. But the government had so far decided to keep schools open, a move criticised by the opposition and health experts.

Parents' groups and students had also urged the government to close schools immediately over fear of outbreaks. Kindergartens, schools and universities across the nation will shut from Friday, forcing the country's 2 million students to stay home, Lusa and Publico reported. The announcement is expected at around 1300 GMT.

Portugal is the country with the highest rolling average of new cases and deaths per million inhabitants over the last seven days, according to ourworldindata.org. The government has blamed the increase in cases to the more contagious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain, which is spreading rapidly across Portugal, but health experts also point out to a lack of preparation and say there is not enough medical staff.

Around 20% of new COVID-19 cases being reported are of the more transmissible variant and that number could reach 60% as early as next week, pressure the health service at a time hospitals are struggling to cope with the surge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSF threatening voters in border areas: TMC complains to CEC

Ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Thursday met the full bench of the ElectionCommission of India ECI and alleged that the BSF isthreatening people in the border areas of the state to casttheir votes in favour of a particular politi...

Maha board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in April-May: Gaikwad

Maharashtra School EducationMinister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the writtenexams of the state boards Class 12 will be held from April 23to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31.The exams are usually held in Feb...

Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

Three persons were evacuated from abuilding in the Serum Institute of Indias Manjari premiseshere after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.There is no impact on the Covishield vaccine makingprocess as the fire broke out in a fa...

Extended lockdown needed to slow spread of COVID mutation -Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new and more aggressive variant of the coronavirus.Speaking at a news conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021