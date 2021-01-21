Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop complaining about slow vaccine roll-out, Merkel urges Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to stop complaining about the slow roll-out of a vaccine against COVID-19 and defended a decision to extend a lockdown as necessary to stem a more aggressive variant of the coronavirus. Speaking at a news conference, Merkel said it would be a mistake to ease curbs now given the mutation first identified in England had been found in Germany, Europe's most populous country and largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:13 IST
Stop complaining about slow vaccine roll-out, Merkel urges Germans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to stop complaining about the slow roll-out of a vaccine against COVID-19 and defended a decision to extend a lockdown as necessary to stem a more aggressive variant of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a news conference, Merkel said it would be a mistake to ease curbs now given the mutation first identified in England had been found in Germany, Europe's most populous country and largest economy. "Our efforts face a threat and this threat is clearer now than at the start of the year and this is the mutation of the virus," said Merkel, adding that the new variant was not yet dominant in Germany.

Merkel defended a decision to secure vaccines against the virus through the European Commission, dismissing advocates of a go-it-alone approach who say Germany could have secured more vaccines faster on its own. Germany has had to delay opening some of its vaccination centres as it received fewer shots than expected due to a temporary slowdown of deliveries of vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

"I understand the impatience," said Merkel, when asked if she owed Germans an apology. "There is no reason whatsoever to criticise BioNTech. Those are people who work day and night ... and we are benefiting from this. How can we even complain?" Germany, which has been in lockdown since early November, reported more than 1,000 deaths and more than 20,000 new infections on Thursday. Merkel and state leaders agreed on Tuesday to extend a hard lockdown that keeps schools, restaurants and all non-essential businesses shut until Feb. 14.

'WE CANNOT WAIT' Merkel said the measures were more urgent now to prevent the mutation from spreading and causing even more havoc.

"We cannot wait for this threat to hit us, meaning an aggressive increase in infections, that would be too late to prevent a third wave of the pandemic. We can still prevent this. We still have some time." The conservative chancellor said vaccines can be adapted for new variants of the virus and Germany should be able to vaccinate everyone by the end of the summer.

She added that Germany was not planning border controls to try to stem the spread of the virus as it was vital not to disrupt the free flow of goods within the European Union. "We can't rule out border closures, but want to prevent them though cooperation within the European Union," said Merkel, adding that her government was discussing testing protocols for cross-border commuters with neighbours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit; Police discover first cannabis farm in London financial district and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A lotus, not a Chinese dragon Indian PM Modis home state changes name of fruitThe government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of d...

Opposition in Bihar to hold week-long stir against farm laws: Tejashwi

The opposition Grand Alliance inBihar would launch an agitation against the farm laws shortlywhich would conclude with a state-wide human chain a weeklater, the coalitions leader Tejashwi Yadav announced here onThursday.Addressing a press c...

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. We...

Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021