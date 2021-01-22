Left Menu
Development News Edition

SII fire accident or sabotage to be known after probe: Maha CM

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:01 IST
SII fire accident or sabotage to be known after probe: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday said that whether the fire at the SerumInstitute of India (SII) was an accident or sabotage will beknown only after the probe gets over.

Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the SII's Manjaripremises in Pune on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the siteof the fire, Thackeray said, ''Let the investigation getcompleted. It is not correct to say anything now. After theprobe gets over, we will know whether it was an accident orsabotage.'' Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII said there was no damageto the Covishield vaccine production, but other facilitiesinvolved in the production of Rotavirus and BCG vaccines weredamaged.

''The financial losses (due to the fire) are to thetune of Rs 1,000 crore,'' he said.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SIIvaccine against COVID-19 which is being used in the nationwideinoculation drive, is manufactured.

The building where the fire broke out is one km fromthe Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AG&P Pratham Opens Tamil Nadu's First Natural Gas Mother Station

New facility to provide Ramanathapuram district with secure and reliable supply of clean and cost-saving fuelRamanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India AGP, the global downstream LNG and gas logistics company, today announced th...

Soccer-Alcoyano handed Bilbao draw after stunning Real

Giant killers Alcoyano will face Athletic Bilbao in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey after knocking out Real Madrid on Wednesday. The third-tier minnows stunned the 19-time Copa winners and will host the Basque side, who last weekend lifted ...

Biden administration believes WHO is vital to contain COVID-19 pandemic: VP Harris tells WHO chief

The Biden administration believes that the WHO is vital to controlling the spread of COVID-19 and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness, Vice President Kamala Harris has told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a da...

CM Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first child-friendly police station

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the states first child friendly police station here on Friday describing it as a major reformative step by the police.It is a new initiative and a major reformative step towards p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021