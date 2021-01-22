Left Menu
Development News Edition

Members of Republic Day contingents undergo COVID test ahead of parade

The tally of COVID-19 cases stood at over 6,33,542 in the city and the death toll mounted to 10,789, authorities said.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday had said the pandemic situation in the city was under control but people should continue to observe all safety norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:56 IST
Members of Republic Day contingents undergo COVID test ahead of parade

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, members of the tableaux contingents from various states, ministries and government departments underwent COVID-19 test at a cultural camp in Delhi Cantonment on Friday, officials said.

On the sidelines of a media preview held at the camp, members belonging to different tableaux queued up in a corner where medical staff housed under two canopies collected samples from them for RT-PCR tests.

An official from the diagnostic testing team said several members of different contingents had brought RT-PCR tests reports with them when they had arrived in Delhi and later joined the camp in the cantonment area, while others were tested for the coronavirus infection after their arrival here.

Members of contingents in their colourful traditional costumes stood in two lines, one each in front of the two canopies, while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Some artistes, who got their swabs taken, were dressed up in dancing costumes, such as the ones from south India and Maharashtra contingents.

''It is very amusing to see people in traditional costumes, getting their swabs taken, women from Karnataka and Maharashtra in beautiful sarees and make-up are standing in queue, and I am wearing my traditional Ladakhi dress,'' said Stanzin Dodon, a female member of the Ladakh contingent.

Diksit Palmo, who hails from Leh, said, all the members of Ladakh contingent brought negative RT-PCR reports when they arrived in Delhi.

''We came to the camp on January 10, and today we got our RT-PCR tests done too. All of us will be tested as we gear up for the parade,'' she said.

Awareness posters on COVID-appropriate behaviours have been put up on tents across the camp, including at the makeshift canteen and washrooms.

Delhi recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.37 per cent. The tally of COVID-19 cases stood at over 6,33,542 in the city and the death toll mounted to 10,789, authorities said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday had said the pandemic situation in the city was under control but people should continue to observe all safety norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Cong holds statewide protest to seek action against Arnab

The Congress on Friday heldprotests across Maharashtra toseek action against Republic TVeditor-in-chiefArnab Goswami over his purported WhatsAppchats concerning Balakotair strike, which it said amounted tobreach of national security and vio...

Spanish officials under fire for jumping vaccine queue as COVID-19 cases surge

A steady drip-feed of public officials admitting to having been vaccinated ahead of priority groups has sparked uproar on social media in Spain at a time when several regions are tightening restrictions in an effort to curb a spike in infec...

Gun incident involving Republican lawmaker prompts police probe

U.S. Capitol Police on Friday were investigating an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was found carrying a concealed gun while trying to enter the floor of the House of Representatives, a Capitol official said.Republican Representativ...

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India a true friend who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.We applaud Indias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021