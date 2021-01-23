Malaysia reports 4,275 new coronavirus cases, highest daily infections

Malaysia reports 4,275 new coronavirus cases, highest daily infectionsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:51 IST
Malaysia health authorities reported 4,275 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily infections so far, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 180,455.
The Southeast Asian country also reported seven new fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 667.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asian
- Malaysia