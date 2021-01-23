Left Menu
Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,331 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:40 IST
Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,331 new cases

Italy reported 488 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 472 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell further to 13,331 from 13,633.

Italy has now registered 85,162 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.455 million cases to date.

