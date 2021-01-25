Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia approves coronavirus vaccine

Australias medical regulator has approved use of its first coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month. The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday gave provisional approval for people aged 16 and over to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 25-01-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 07:40 IST
Australia approves coronavirus vaccine

Australia's medical regulator has approved use of its first coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month. The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday gave provisional approval for people aged 16 and over to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The regulator said priority would be given to groups that include aged-care residents and workers, frontline healthcare workers, and quarantine workers. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the development. He said Australia was among the first countries to complete a comprehensive and thorough process to formally approve a vaccine rather than just grant an emergency approval. Australia is aiming to complete inoculations by October. The nation of 26 million people has reported fewer than 30,000 virus cases and a little over 900 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a persons health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion. The study ...

ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving. A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengal...

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

History-sheeter held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida

An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police. The incident took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021