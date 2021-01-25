Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong formally approves Fosun-BioNTech vaccine

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:33 IST
Hong Kong formally approves Fosun-BioNTech vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong has formally approved use of the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine, the city government said on Monday, marking the first COVID-19 vaccine accepted in the Asian financial hub.

The move comes as Hong Kong has lagged other developed cities in rolling out vaccines and with mainland China having started its vaccine program in July last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka becomes 1st state to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than 2 lakh healthcare workers. As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, said the state health department. Meanwhile, the c...

Pakistani dissident Baloch activist buried amid tight security

A 37-year-old Pakistani dissident from ethnic Baloch community and women right activist, who died in exile in Canada, was brought home and buried in her village in the restive Balochistan province amid tight security, officials said on Mond...

Prabhu urges commerce ministry to address issues of service exporters

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has requested the commerce ministry to address the concerns of service exporters as the sectors helps in containing the countrys trade deficit.In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, P...

Darbhanga Maharaj grandson decides to restore glory of the fort

After a gap of 59 years, theDarbhanga Royal family has decided to restore the culturalvalue of the majestic Darbhanga Fort also known as second LalQuila and planned to unfurl the national flag on the occasionof the Republic Day on Tuesday.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021