Hong Kong formally approves Fosun-BioNTech vaccine

Hong Kong formally approves Fosun-BioNTech vaccineReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:33 IST
Hong Kong has formally approved use of the Fosun-BioNTech vaccine, the city government said on Monday, marking the first COVID-19 vaccine accepted in the Asian financial hub.
The move comes as Hong Kong has lagged other developed cities in rolling out vaccines and with mainland China having started its vaccine program in July last year.
