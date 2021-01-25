Malaysia reports 3,048 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

Malaysia reports 3,048 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:56 IST
Malaysian health authorities reported 3,048 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 186,849.
It reported 11 new fatalities, bringing the cumulative death toll to 689. The Southeast Asian country reported the highest daily infections on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
