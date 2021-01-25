Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:39 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
5:06 p.m.
Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar.
4:32 p.m.
Ladakh records 12 fresh COVID-19 cases.
4:29 p.m.
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally at 4,993.
4:20 p.m.
Goa nearing complete normalcy after COVID-19 outbreak: Governor.
3:15 p.m.
Bangladesh receives first COVID-19 vaccine consignment from India.
Continued strict control measures needed to reduce new COVID-19 strains, scientists say
Telangana adds 148 new COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll to 1,59010:44 a.m.
One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 16,819.
10:41 a.m.
Zydus Cadila says 'positive results' from phase 2 studies of COVID-19 drug Desidustat in Mexico.
10:06 a.m.
1,84,182 active COVID-19 cases in India, 1,03,30,084 people have recovered: Health Ministry.
10:02 a.m.
13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths in India take tally to 1,06,67,736, toll to 1,53,470: Health Ministry.
9:25 a.m.
Maharashtra: Thane records 318 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
