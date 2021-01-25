Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: 77% of targeted recipients vaccinated on Monday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:52 IST
Mumbai: 77% of targeted recipients vaccinated on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 5,005 healthcareworkers or nearly 77 per cent of the 6,500 targetedbeneficiaries for the day were on Monday administered COVID-19vaccines in Mumbai at ten centres, a civic body official said.

With this, the number of healthcare workers who havebeen administered the jabs since January 16 reached 18,202, hesaid.

In Mumbai, around 1.30 lakh healthcare workers wereregistered for vaccination since the January 16 launch throughCo-WIN application.

At 870, the highest number of beneficiaries receivedthe vaccine shots on Monday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital,followed by 787 at KEM Hospital and 679 at Rajawadi Hospital,among other medical facilities, the official said.

At 34, the turnout of the beneficiaries was the lowestat the state-run J J Hospital, where Covaxin was administered,he said, adding that Covishield was given at the other ninevaccination centres.

Of the total 18,202 healthcare workers vaccinated sofar, 18,057 were given Covishild and the rest 145 wereadministered Covaxin.

The Mumbai civic body has increased the number ofvaccination booths to 65 from earlier 40 from this week.

A total of 65 trained teams are working at thesebooths and 100 registered healthcare workers are being calledfor vaccination at each booth during each session.

In view of glitches reported by the Co-WIN platform,the civic body had last week decided to allow the registeredhealthcare workers to ''walk in'' at any centre for vaccination,if they are not listed for that particular day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds chairman says domestic game needs defending from Super League

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has said all Premier League clubs need to come together to defend the competition from the threat of a breakaway European Super League.Last week FIFA and UEFA issued a joint statement warning that any...

Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan appeals to youth to maintain peace during tractor parade on Republic Day

Popular Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Monday appealed to youth to maintain peace during the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers against the new agricultural laws. Speaking at a press conference of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu Border, Ma...

Facebook blocks Netanyahu chatbot, citing privacy violation

Facebook said on Monday it removed a post and suspended a messenger bot from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus page, after it posted that he wanted phone numbers to call and convince people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Netanyahu o...

Three GDA supervisors suspended over illegal constructions

Three supervisors of the Ghaziabad Development Authority GDA have been suspended for allegedly conniving with builders for illegal constructions, officials said on Monday.Besides, recommendations have been sent to the state government to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021