Mumbai: 77% of targeted recipients vaccinated on Monday

A total of 5,005 healthcareworkers or nearly 77 per cent of the 6,500 targetedbeneficiaries for the day were on Monday administered COVID-19vaccines in Mumbai at ten centres, a civic body official said.

With this, the number of healthcare workers who havebeen administered the jabs since January 16 reached 18,202, hesaid.

In Mumbai, around 1.30 lakh healthcare workers wereregistered for vaccination since the January 16 launch throughCo-WIN application.

At 870, the highest number of beneficiaries receivedthe vaccine shots on Monday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital,followed by 787 at KEM Hospital and 679 at Rajawadi Hospital,among other medical facilities, the official said.

At 34, the turnout of the beneficiaries was the lowestat the state-run J J Hospital, where Covaxin was administered,he said, adding that Covishield was given at the other ninevaccination centres.

Of the total 18,202 healthcare workers vaccinated sofar, 18,057 were given Covishild and the rest 145 wereadministered Covaxin.

The Mumbai civic body has increased the number ofvaccination booths to 65 from earlier 40 from this week.

A total of 65 trained teams are working at thesebooths and 100 registered healthcare workers are being calledfor vaccination at each booth during each session.

In view of glitches reported by the Co-WIN platform,the civic body had last week decided to allow the registeredhealthcare workers to ''walk in'' at any centre for vaccination,if they are not listed for that particular day.

