EU says AstraZeneca's explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate -EU commissioner

EU says AstraZeneca's explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate -EU commissionerReuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:22 IST
The European Union health commissioner said that AstraZeneca had provided insufficient clarification at a meeting on Monday to its decision to slow down supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.
Stella Kyriakides said that another meeting with the company would be held later on Monday. She also said in a video statement that in future manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines will have to register their planned exports outside the bloc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- Stella Kyriakides
- The European Union