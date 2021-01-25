Difficult to put timeline on lockdown easing- UK minister

It is difficult to put a timelime on easing lockdown measures, Britain's health minister said on Monday, adding that the government will look at the death rate, the number of hospitalisations, variants and the success of the vaccine rollout.

"It is difficult to put a timeline on it because it is a matter of monitoring the data and the facts," Matt Hancock told a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)