BRIEF-Principle Trial Finds Antibiotics Azithromycin And Doxycycline Not Generally Effective Treatments For COVID-19

* PRINCIPLE TRIAL FINDS ANTIBIOTICS AZITHROMYCIN AND DOXYCYCLINE NOT GENERALLY EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY - TRIAL FOUND THERE IS NO BENEFICIAL EFFECT IN PATIENTS OVER 50 WHO ARE TREATED WITH EITHER ANTIBIOTIC AT HOME IN EARLY COVID-19 * OXFORD UNIVERSITY - ADDITIONAL ON BOTH AZITHROMYCIN AND DOXYCYCLINE ARMS OF PRINCIPLE TRIAL WILL BE SHARED IN NEAR FUTURE IN PEER-REVIEWED JOURNALS Source (https://bit.ly/3iLuvHW)

