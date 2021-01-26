China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local infections.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-01-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 06:18 IST
Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 57 from 45 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,197. The death toll rose by one to 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- The National Health Commission