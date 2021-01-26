First Russian Sputnik V vaccines could reach Mexico next week

The first shipment to Mexico of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could reach the country next week, a Mexican official said on Tuesday.

Around 200,000 doses of the vaccine could arrive in the first shipment, Juan Ferrer Aguilar, a senior health official, told a regular government news conference.

