UK surpasses 100,000 COVID deaths in grim new milestone

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:10 IST
More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed on Tuesday, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

Britain has the fifth highest toll globally and reported a further 1,631 deaths and 20,089 cases on Tuesday, according to government figures.

