UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical OfficerReuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:06 IST
Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the country's death toll exceeded 100,000.
"Unfortunately we're going to see quite a lot more deaths over the next few weeks before the effects of the vaccines begin to be felt," he said.
