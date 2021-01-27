Mexico president has ongoing, minor symptoms of COVID-19, says deputy health minister

Mexico president has ongoing, minor symptoms of COVID-19, says deputy health ministerReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-01-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 07:19 IST
Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell says Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was still experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19.
Lopez Obrador had a headache and fever when he tested positive for the virus on Sunday, Lopez-Gatell said, has had no other symptoms and was "doing well."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
