EU says it has rights to AstraZeneca vaccines from two UK plants

EU says it has rights to AstraZeneca vaccines from two UK plantsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:22 IST
The European Union Health Commissioner on Wednesday said that, under the contract it signed with AstraZeneca for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the drugmaker committed to providing doses from four plants, including two in Britain.
Stella Kyriakides told a news conference that the company had legal obligations to comply with the contract.
