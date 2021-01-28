AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - govt spokesman

AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - govt spokesmanReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:09 IST
AstraZeneca Plc has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for COVID-19 vaccines to be produced domestically. AstraZeneca is working with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and other Japanese partners to deliver a total of 120 million doses to the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- AstraZeneca
- Japan
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Katsunobu Kato
- Cabinet
ALSO READ
Japan set to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics
Japan set to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases