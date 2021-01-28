Left Menu

Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1, says Orban aide

Hungary is extending a partial coronavirus lockdown in force since early November until March 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that any easing of restrictions now would lead to a tighter lockdown later, and Hungary could only start easing the measures if the number of cases falls sharply or if large numbers are inoculated.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:06 IST
Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1, says Orban aide
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary is extending a partial coronavirus lockdown in force since early November until March 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that any easing of restrictions now would lead to a tighter lockdown later, and Hungary could only start easing the measures if the number of cases falls sharply or if large numbers are inoculated. "The measures taken in November have helped slow down and keep the pandemic under control," Gulyas said. "Experts say in the absence of a vaccine, any easing would lead to a new wave and even more drastic tightening later."

Current lockdown measures, including a night curfew and closing secondary schools and restaurants, were due to expire on Monday. Gulyas said the government would ask parliament to extend emergency government powers by 90 days. Hungary had vaccinated 161,215 people as of Thursday using Pfizer and Moderna shots, the government said. Gulyas said vaccines arriving through the European Union's procurement process would not be enough to achieve mass inoculation.

Hungary, with a population of around 10 million, has reported 363,450 cases and 12,291 deaths. Gulyas said Hungary, which last week became the first EU member to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, would receive the first batch of the shot by the end of February, enough to inoculate 300,000 people.

Orban's government is under pressure to reopen the economy as soon as possible before a 2022 national election after last year's pandemic-driven crash led to its worst recession since the global financial crisis. Gulyas said the government would accelerate the approval process for vaccines, granting emergency use approval to any shot already administered to at least a million people globally.

However, local health authorities would screen any new vaccine to be used in Hungary, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ADB sells $4.5 billion 5-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB priced a USD 4.5 billion five-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. The dollar market has seen a very active start to the new year, said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van ...

Safeguarding health, well-being of refugees a global responsibility: Jordan's King Abdullah

International support is essential to safeguard the health and well-being of refugees during the challenging times arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordans King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said on Thursday.Speaking at the World Economic...

Javadekar trying to shift blame for Delhi violence: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed Union minister Prakash Javadekar over his disgraceful and desperate attempt to shift blame for the violence that broke out during the farmers tractor parade in the national capital o...

Many around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by COVID-19 and face tsunami of corona infections: PM Modi.

Many around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by COVID-19 and face tsunami of corona infections PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021