Left Menu

Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - El Mundo

With stocks dwindling and new infections near record levels, regional authorities in Madrid have stopped vaccinating new people and are using their remaining supplies to administer second shots to those who have already received a first jab. Facing criticism from some regions, the central government pointed the finger at Brussels for the supply problems in a draft agenda for a summit of regional health chiefs due to be held later on Thursday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:20 IST
Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - El Mundo

Spain's health ministry is blaming the European Union for delays to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries that forced Madrid to halt new inoculations and threatened supplies across Spain, newspaper El Mundo quoted a leaked official document as saying. With stocks dwindling and new infections near record levels, regional authorities in Madrid have stopped vaccinating new people and are using their remaining supplies to administer second shots to those who have already received a first jab.

Facing criticism from some regions, the central government pointed the finger at Brussels for the supply problems in a draft agenda for a summit of regional health chiefs due to be held later on Thursday. "It is the European Union that negotiates and signs the contracts, that is in charge of tracking them and making sure they are correctly fulfilled," the document read, according to El Mundo.

The EU's vaccination programme, already lagging behind Britain, Israel and the United States, has hit further snags in the past week as pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced planned deliveries would be severely delayed. Meanwhile, the number of Spaniards willing to receive a shot as soon as it becomes available has risen to nearly 73% from around 40% a month ago, according to an official poll by the Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS).

Editorials published on Thursday in conservative-leading El Mundo and left-wing El Pais, Spain's two biggest newspapers, criticised the bloc's handling of the vaccine program. "Compared with the action of other executives, the EU has been slow to act and signed contracts (with suppliers) later, which is now proving to be a problem," El Pais wrote.

Data released on Wednesday showed Spain had administered some 1.4 million doses, about 78% of its current stocks. Spain's cumulative infections now total more than 2.7 million and the death toll is more than 57,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Orient Cement Q3 net profit at Rs 53.88 cr

C K Birla Group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Orient Cement said in ...

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.The automaker says a sto...

UK PM Johnson tells Scottish nationalists: stop going on about another referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scottish nationalists should stop talking endlessly about another independence referendum as the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event. I dont think that the right thing to do is to talk endles...

Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal.The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021