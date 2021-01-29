Left Menu

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

However, it said protection was expected and that the vaccine can be given to older people. “With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:03 IST
European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union.

The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of around 60% in the trials on which it based its decision, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement https://bit.ly/3pwGYlx. There were not yet enough results for people over the age of 55 to determine how well the vaccine would work for this group, EMA said. However, it said protection was expected and that the vaccine can be given to older people.

"With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens," said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA. Europe urgently needs more shots to speed up its inoculation programme with suppliers such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer facing difficulties in delivering the quantities promised for the early months of the year.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is administered via two injections into the arm, the second between 4 and 12 weeks after the first. Concerns over its value for the elderly were raised on Thursday when Germany's vaccine committee said it should be given only to people aged between 18 and 64, due to a lack of data about how effective it is in older people.

(Writing by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Keith Weir )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 dead as LPG tanker catches fire

A 32-year-old man was burnt alive and nine others sustained burn injuries on Friday after a LPG refilling tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Rajasthans Ajmer district, police said.The incident occurred at Adarsh Nagar police station are...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths----------------------------------------------------------...

Will seek special COVID-19 duty medals for cops: Maha DGP

Maharashtra Director General ofPolice Hemant Nagrale on Friday said he would ask the chiefminister to give special medals to those in the force who haddisplayed exemplary work during the COVID-19 outbreak.Speaking to reporters here, he said...

Ireland to receive first Astrazeneca vaccines on Feb. 8 -minister

Ireland will receive its first shots of the AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine a week early on the week beginning Feb. 8 after its approval by Europes medicines regulator on Friday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021