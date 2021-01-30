Over 1.71 lakh health workers in UP vaccinated on Friday

Over 1.71 lakh health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, meeting 66.4 per cent of the target.

According to an official report updated at 8.30pm, as many as 1,71,198 health workers were inoculated in 2,305 sessions at vaccination centres across the state, meeting 66.4 per cent of the target of 2,57,781.

The vaccination rate was about 64.8 per cent in the last round, when 1,00,676 health workers were vaccinated against a target of 1,55,311.

With this, the total number of health workers to get the vaccine against the coronavirus in UP crossed 2.71 lakh.

The state has 9.06 lakh health workers, including 2.34 lakh in the private sector.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that all health workers are vaccinated by February 5.

