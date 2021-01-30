Brazil sees 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 60,000 cases, health min says

Brazil sees 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 60,000 cases, health min saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:49 IST
Brazil registered 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, and 59,826 additional cases of the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has now had 9.12 million confirmed cases of the virus, with 222,666 total deaths, the data show.
