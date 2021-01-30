Left Menu

Brazil sees 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 60,000 cases, health min says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:49 IST
Brazil sees 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 60,000 cases, health min says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil registered 1,119 new COVID-19 deaths, and 59,826 additional cases of the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has now had 9.12 million confirmed cases of the virus, with 222,666 total deaths, the data show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market

Silver prices jumped and global equity markets sank on Friday amid a growing battle on Wall Street between hedge funds and retail investors, while a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine supply in Europe cooled risk appetite. Disappointing vaccine ...

Soccer-PSG's Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19 - club

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Abdou Diallo have tested positive for COVID-19, the French champions announced on Friday. Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have returned positive tests for COVID-19, PSG said in a state...

EU-N.Ireland vaccine row rectified, statement due: Euronews citing sources

A row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Unions decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland has been rectified, a Euronews correspondent said on Friday, citing EU sources.I understand the situa...

Jaishankar and Blinken talk over phone, reaffirm growing US-India ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Tony Blinken have spoken over phone during which the two leaders reaffirmed the growing bilateral partnership.They discussed issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021