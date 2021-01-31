Left Menu

Britain focused on collaboration with EU after vaccine row -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 03:48 IST
Britain focused on collaboration with EU after vaccine row -minister

Britain's focus is on "collaboration" with the European Union on vaccines, the country's vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told the Sunday Telegraph, after a showdown between the two sides over vaccine exports.

Zahawi told the newspaper in an interview that Britain's focus was on collaborating with the bloc and that the country had tried to help Brussels with its vaccine supply problems and would continue to do so.

The EU had on Friday attempted to restrict some exports of COVID-19 vaccines by invoking an emergency Brexit clause before reversing part of its announcement within hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

