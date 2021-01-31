Left Menu

Zimbabwe has $100 million to buy COVID-19 vaccines, paper says

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in November that a budget surplus was expected for 2020, although final figures have not yet been published. "The Government has set aside US$100 million for the vaccines to procure around 20 million vaccine doses to immunise 60% of the population, which will help us attain herd immunity," Guvamatanga said, adding that the government was awaiting advice from scientists on which vaccine to buy and where to procure it.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:22 IST
Zimbabwe has $100 million to buy COVID-19 vaccines, paper says

Zimbabwe has set aside $100 million to acquire COVID-19 vaccines but the government is still waiting for its scientists to recommend which type to buy, a state-owned newspaper reported on Sunday. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, which is grappling with an economic crisis and acute shortages of foreign exchange, has been criticised for being too slow to announce its vaccination plans.

George Guvamatanga, the ministry of finance secretary, told the Sunday Mail that the government would use funds from a 2020 budget surplus and reallocate some of this year's budget to buy the vaccines. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in November that a budget surplus was expected for 2020, although final figures have not yet been published.

"The Government has set aside US$100 million for the vaccines to procure around 20 million vaccine doses to immunise 60% of the population, which will help us attain herd immunity," Guvamatanga said, adding that the government was awaiting advice from scientists on which vaccine to buy and where to procure it. Guvamatanga could not be reached for further comment.

Zimbabwe, with a population of about 15 million, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. More than half of its total 33,273 infections and more than two-thirds of the country's 1,193 deaths have been recorded this month alone. The country's health system has been crumbling for years and is now struggling to cope with the spike in cases. Among those who have died in recent days were two cabinet ministers, a retired general and other high-ranking officials.

Anger among overwhelmed medics is adding to broader public dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa, who pledged an economic revival after he took over from the late Robert Mugabe following a coup in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 2,103 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, January 31 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines reported on Sunday 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 525,618. The death toll cli...

10 illegal foreign fishing boats, contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore seized by Coast Guard in 2020

The Indian Coast Guard ICG seized contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore and 10 illegal foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants in the Indian exclusive economic zone in 2020, an official statement said on Sunday.A countrys exclusive economic zone...

Madhuri Dixit wishes Preity Zinta on her 46th birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zintas 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-towns dimple queen on social media. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted birthday ...

Italian president has not contacted former ECB chief Draghi -source

Media reports saying Italian President Sergio Mattarella had contacted ex-European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi are groundless, a source in the presidents office said, adding there had been no contact since a political crisis started.La ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021