Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on WednesdayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:41 IST
Brazil's Sao Paulo state is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech Ltd that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.
The ingredients are in Beijing's airport, in China, awaiting discharge and will be used by Sao Paulo's state-funded Butantan Institute, which has a partnership with Sinovac to produce the vaccines in Brazil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
