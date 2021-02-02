22 new COVID cases in Chandigarh

22 new COVID cases in ChandigarhPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:36 IST
Chandigarh reported 22 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 20,979 on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin.
The death of an 80-year-old woman took the toll to 335. There are 182 active cases and 15 more patients recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,462, it said.
A total of 2.19 lakh samples have been taken for testing, the bulletin added. PTI CHS VSDHMB
