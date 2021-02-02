22 new COVID cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 22 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 20,979 on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin.

The death of an 80-year-old woman took the toll to 335. There are 182 active cases and 15 more patients recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,462, it said.

A total of 2.19 lakh samples have been taken for testing, the bulletin added. PTI CHS VSDHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)