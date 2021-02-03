Left Menu

Mexico signs contract for millions of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses

Argentina started rolling out Sputnik V to healthworkers in December. Mexico has also struck an agreement for 2 million vaccines produced by Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, in February and March, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:21 IST
Mexico signs contract for millions of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico has signed a contract for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and will likely issue an emergency use authorization for it within hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Lopez-Gatell said the contract provided for 7.4 million doses between February and April, with more due in May. "This gives us an enormous opportunity to accelerate vaccination in Mexico," said Lopez-Gatell, whose country began using the Pfizer vaccine in December.

Mexico is trying to secure as much vaccine supply as possible for its 126 million people following delays of some products amid a global scramble for vaccines. Latin American nations, including Argentina and Mexico, have shown an early interest in the locking down supplies of the Russian vaccine. In December, the makers of Sputnik V requested to carry out clinical trials in Mexico.

Global interest in Sputnik V was bolstered on Tuesday after peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial were published in The Lancet international medical journal. Sputnik V was 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19, according results in The Lancet.

Sputnik V, which requires two shots, has also now been approved for storage in normal fridges, as opposed to freezers, according to scientists at the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow that developed and tested the vaccine. This ease of transportation and distribution has appealed to Mexico, which has hard-to-reach rural areas and a struggling national healthcare system.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week about buying 24 million doses of the vaccine. Lopez-Gatell met Russian officials and gained access to technical files about the vaccine during a trip to Argentina in January. Argentina started rolling out Sputnik V to healthworkers in December.

Mexico has also struck an agreement for 2 million vaccines produced by Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, in February and March, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-12 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most pro...

Groundhog predicts more winter for a country that just got a dose of it

Pennsylvanias most famous groundhog emerged from his tree stump in a light snowfall on Tuesday to predict another six weeks of winter, just as the northeastern United States got blanketed with its second day of snow. After a year-long pande...

Amgen issues 2021 outlook below Street view, halts cancer trials

U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday provided a 2021 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates and said it had paused or halted enrollment for clinical trials of three cancer drugs. For 2021, Amgen forecast adjusted earnings of 16.00 to 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021