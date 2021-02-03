Left Menu

Supporting this ambitious effort, Intel is funding compute credits to support data curation and research projects to speed COVID-19 discovery and treatment.

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Intel has joined the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) "All of Us Research Program" aiming to advance individualized healthcare by making biomedical data from underrepresented groups available to COVID-19 researchers nationwide via the Researcher Workbench data repository, the U.S. tech giant announced on Tuesday.

The Researcher Workbench platform is hosted on Google Cloud and powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The data repository will help researchers learn more about the impact of individual differences in lifestyle, socioeconomic, environment and biologic characteristics in order to advance precision diagnosis, prevention and treatment.

"We are excited to join Google and All of Us in offering compute for analyzing the most diverse health database in the world," said Prashant Shah, global head of artificial intelligence for Health and Life Sciences at Intel.

Aiming to enable thousands of studies on a wide range of diseases including COVID-19, All of Us is on track to build the most diverse health database of its kind and become one of the largest health research efforts in U.S. history. With a goal to recruit 1 million U.S. participants from different backgrounds, the All of Us Research Program has enrolled more than 366,000 participants to date.

Supporting this ambitious effort, Intel is funding compute credits to support data curation and research projects to speed COVID-19 discovery and treatment.

"The ability to manage, analyze and share data at scale will be critical in this effort to deliver equitable and effective care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. We are proud to support this important effort in partnership with All of Us and Intel," said Mike Daniels, vice president of Global Public Sector at Google Cloud.

