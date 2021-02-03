Left Menu

Thailand reports 795 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:09 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand on Wednesday reported 795 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 21,249.

No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

