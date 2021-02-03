Thailand reports 795 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 795 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 21,249.

No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

Also Read: Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts, Sameer stuns world no. 10 Lee at Thailand Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)