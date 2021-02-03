Left Menu

Australia tells thousands to leave homes as bushfire threatens Perth

Please act to save your life." At the same time, 2 million residents of the city are under a five-day lockdown until Friday, after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain. The rules require them to stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, while visits to hospitals and nursing homes are banned.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:23 IST
Australia tells thousands to leave homes as bushfire threatens Perth
Representative image Image Credit:

Strong winds threatening to fan a bushfire prompted Australia on Wednesday to urge thousands of people to leave their homes in the provincial capital of Perth, complicating a lockdown after the state detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months. The fire in Western Australia has destroyed a swathe of more than 9,000 hectares (22,240 acres) and 71 homes, the authorities say, in a reminder of blazes that destroyed millions of hectares of habitat in the country's east a year ago.

As firefighters battled a blaze in steep, inhospitable terrain, authorities told residents of Bullsbrook, a suburb of 6,600 in Australia's fourth largest city, to ignore a stay-home order and leave immediately as hot, dry weather picked up. "We know how quickly things can go bad," state premier Mark McGowan told a news conference, adding that one of his personal acquaintances had lost their home.

"They are expecting extremely strong winds. That is why we are saying, if you can leave, please leave now. Please act to save your life." At the same time, 2 million residents of the city are under a five-day lockdown until Friday, after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain.

The rules require them to stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, while visits to hospitals and nursing homes are banned. "It's important everyone should have a plan and when emergency service personnel ask you to act on that plan, that trumps any lockdown orders," David Littleproud, the emergency management minister, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"There should be no confusion about that." No deaths have been reported from the fires, the origins of which are still unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarter

Vodafone, the worlds second largest mobile operator, said organic service revenue returned to growth in its third quarter, with a rise of 0.4 soundly beating analysts expectations for a fall of 0.1.Chief Executive Nick Read said there was m...

GSK, CureVac to develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccines

Britains GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting...

West Bengal allows 100 pc capacity for outdoor sports events

The West Bengal government on Wednesday allowed stadiums and sports complexes outside containment zones with full seating capacity for outdoor sports events following social distancing, use of masks, and sanitisers. Further, the state gover...

Ex-chairman of Malaysian palm agency Felda found guilty of bribery - report

The former chairman of Malaysias state palm plantation agency Felda was sentenced on Wednesday to six years jail and a fine of 15.45 million ringgit 3.82 million after being found guilty of bribery, national news agency Bernama reported. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021