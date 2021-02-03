Britain has given 10 million people a first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Britain has given 10 million people a first COVID-19 vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:19 IST
Britain has given 10 million people the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.
"This is a hugely significant milestone in our national effort against this virus," he said on Twitter.
