Kuwait suspends entry for non-citizens for two weeks

Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state. The cabinet decision read out at a televised press conference said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt, and that all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision read out at a televised press conference said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt, and that all those entering the country would have to quarantine. Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new COVID-19 cases to take the total to 167,410. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would suspend entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

