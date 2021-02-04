Left Menu

Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:35 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.

The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.

