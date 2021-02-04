Acceptance and Commitment Therapy: Things you should know

There are many problems facing the world today, and many of us need a therapist more than ever.

One type of therapy you may want to consider is acceptance and commitment therapy, or ACT. This is a form of therapy that can teach you to be more mindful of life's issues.

In this post, we will look at ACT, and discuss how it can help you.

What is it?

ACT is a mindfulness-based therapy. For those who are unaware of what mindfulness is, it teaches you to be aware of the present and helps you to avoid thoughts about the past or future that are unhelpful.

ACT can help you live according to your own values, but also be flexible. It teaches you that how you control your emotional experiences can end up backfiring, then teaches you some ways that you can be more comfortable with what happens.

The theory of ACT says that your unwanted experiences are not problems, but instead teaches you to accept how full life is. The human experience is complex, and a part of it is pain. Life is going to have its ups, and it's certainly going to have its downs.

Being able to accept everything as they come along and not try to change what you can't change is tough. However, learning to be more mindful is how one goes about doing that. Your unwanted thoughts will not go away, but you will learn how to accept them and spend your time doing something that helps succeed better.

Accepting the Painful Memories

One aspect of acceptance therapy is being able to make memories that are painful, sometimes traumatic, and accepting them.

Accepting some memories, especially ones that cause trauma, can take a while to do. It may involve other forms of therapy in addition to ACT.

One way to do this is to tackle some of the smaller parts of life first. Accepting them and realizing what you can and can't change makes it easier to accept the bigger parts about it.

ACT also helps you to avoid ruminating over the memories too much. Instead, you realize that everything is under your control and that the present is the most important part of your experience.

The Mindfulness Aspect

Another aspect of ACT is mindfulness. This is the state of focusing on the present and not letting worries take over. In order to achieve mindfulness, you can practice exercises. These include controlled breathing, taking nature walks, and ringing a bell to bring yourself back into the present.

Values

Another part of ACT is realizing your values. What do you hold dear? What are your goals? Is there any way for you to achieve those goals?

ACT helps you to realize the goals that you hold the closest to you, then work to reach them.

What About Commitment?

What is the commitment aspect of ACT? It's when you are committing to making changes and improving yourself.

ACT isn't a magic fix, but it can guide you. At the end of the day, however, you need to be the one to make the changes. By always attending therapy and practicing mindfulness, you can be able to reach your goals.

Of course, it's a small part of changing yourself. If you're dealing with other mental health problems, getting a proper diagnosis and working to treat your problems one step at a time.

Online Therapy Can Help

If you are looking to change yourself, one way you can do so is through online therapy. Websites such as BetterHelp can help you get the assistance you need from the comfort of your own home.

