AstraZeneca's COVID shots may arrive in Canada before end March if approved-minister

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:10 IST
Deliveries of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to Canada could begin before the end of March, if the country's health regulator approves its use, federal procurement minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

AstraZeneca Canada filed a rolling application for its vaccine with Health Canada in October and is waiting for approval from the drug regulator.

