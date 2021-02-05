Britain records 1,014 deaths from COVID-19, new cases decrease

Britain records 1,014 deaths from COVID-19, new cases decreaseReuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:44 IST
Britain recorded 1,014 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Friday, up from 915 a day earlier, government data showed, while 19,114 new cases of the virus were reported, a decrease on Thursday's total.
The data also showed that 10.97 million people had been given their first dose of a vaccine against the virus.
